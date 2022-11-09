It is time to allow the broadcasting of certain court sittings, PL MP Glen Bedingfield suggested on Wednesday.

Addressing a parliamentary debate on the justice ministry's budget estimates, Bedingfield brought up the issue while discussing the need to introduce the local justice system to digitalisation.

"It is time we start discussing what sort of access the media should have in our courtrooms," Bedingfield said.

"How many times have you watched the news, and when a court report comes up all you see is footage of empty courtrooms and corridors?" he asked.

"It is quite tedious reporting," he added.

Courtroom photography and broadcasting of sittings are restricted in many countries. While some countries allow limited filming coverage, others have adopted a complete ban.

In Malta, no filming is allowed in any court sittings, and video conferencing is only allowed for witnesses or parties who are following the case remotely.

Bedingfield noted that earlier this summer the UK adapted its law on broadcasting court sittings.

The law allows broadcasters in England and Wales access to film certain court sittings. Under the new law, broadcasting of entire trials will remain off-limits, but the press can ask to film the very last stage of criminal prosecution when a judge sentences a convicted defendant.

Bedingfield warned however that Malta should not adopt the Italian or US system where the entire court process is filmed.

"I am not suggesting filming all court sittings. I propose that only criminal cases are filmed and the media would only be allowed to film judges," Bedingfield clarified.

He said giving the media such access would provide the public with a better understanding of the reasoning behind particular court sentences.