Movement classes for the elderly will be broadcast every day to help people remain fit as they are confined to their homes to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

The classes are designed to help improve muscle strength and mobility so that those over 65 are able to resume normal life once the lockdown is lifted.

Maria-Louisa Busuttil, president of the Malta Association of Physiotherapists, encouraged the elderly to participate in these movement classes.

As part of the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the health authorities have urged vulnerable people - including over 65s, pregnant women and those with specific chronic conditions - to stay home. They are only allowed out for basic needs.

This had raised concerns about the physical health of elderly people since it is important that they remain active to remain healthy.

As from Monday, 10-minute movement classes will be aired on TVM 2 at 10am and 4.20pm following the daily mass as part of a TeleHealth Physio project launched by the Health Ministry through the Director General Clarence Pace, in collaboration with the Malta Association of Physiotherapy.

Director of Allied Health Services Rita Micallef thanked the Physiotherapy Services Department and those who have supported this initiative, including the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector and the Active Ageing Department.