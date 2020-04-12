Telework sounds like a fancy work-from-your-telephone type of job, but it’s just a synonym for telecommuting. Telework does not, however, refer to a situation in which a worker sometimes takes work home, where the worker’s work involves a lot of work on the building site, travelling or selling.

The term refers to a case where employees or employers do not commute to the main office but work from home or totally off-site. In other words, they fulfil their work duties outside regular office locations.

How formally or informally telework is regulated depends on the company and the needs of the worker. Some telework arrangements require no more than a phone line, while on the other extreme, others require a complete home office setup.

Certain employees who work from home are more productive than their office counterparts, according to statistics cited by Global Workplace Analytics. Companies can save up to €2,000 per employee per year by saving on office space while reducing attrition and boosting productivity.

According to a recent survey, 95 per cent of employers say working from home helps to keep employees in the business for longer, while employees taking up this option say it helps companies keep workers longer and ensures that hiring ends up being a more prudent investment.

Teleworking gives companies an advantage by saving energy consumed in the office, reducing the need for office space and reducing the amount of maintenance an office would require while an employee works from home. It also reduces the number of absences of those working from home and increases the number of potential workers applying for jobs because of the flexibility it provides, even in different geographical areas.

By allowing employees to work from home, companies can significantly reduce overheads associated with working in an office. IBM said a flexible workplace policy saved it €50 million in real estate. The increased productivity is attributed to the reduction in working hours and the increase in work-life balance.

According to a report, up to 60 per cent of the commuting time can be converted into working time. Although one would think this does not apply to Malta, being a small island, everyone knows the traffic situation.

Today’s work environment requires workers to buy office clothes, pay for dry cleaning and the cost of getting to work. Telework arrangements can take away some of the stress and expenses associated with the daily commute to and from work.

Telework allows employees to use software and work anywhere with a reliable internet connection. One can talk to colleagues, work on projects and conduct meetings with customers without having to come to the office. People’s ability to work from home without needing a car or even office space can shake up the workforce, according to telework experts. With today’s cloud-based solutions and teleworking tools, this has become a very plausible reality.

The benefits of teleworking should improve workers’ mood, which can lead to increased productivity, even if there are no strict rules. If a worker knows they will still be able to provide for their family even in case of an unforeseen circumstance or a child falling ill, they will consider this very favourably when assessing their working conditions. Teleworkers perform best when they work with a goal in mind, which must be well structured, and achieving this goal can lead to a significant increase in performance.

According to another study, despite initial doubts, homeworkers were found to be over 15 per cent more productive, primarily because their mood improved throughout the day. Most workers chose to telework for very practical reasons, primarily because it saved them time and money.

Adaptability and resilience are human traits that have brought us this far as a species. We need to continue being adaptable and resilient to our ever-changing environment, not only to survive but also to thrive.

eSkills Malta Foundation encourages this mode of working. Still, to be successful in the long term, it must include the basic elements of an office, including having the right teleworking tools, sticking to a working and rest schedule and adopting the right professional approach.

This article was prepared from various publicly available online sources.

Claude Calleja, Executive, eSkills Malta Foundation