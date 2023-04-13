Times of Malta needs your help.

We want to know what makes our readers tick: what they value about our work, why they browse to Times of Malta to stay informed and what they wish they could see more – or less – of every day on our website.

To do so, we have partnered with FT Strategies, the subscriptions growth consulting arm of the Financial Times, to create a reader survey intended to better understand our readers’ needs, values, preferences, and behaviours.

The goal is to obtain valuable data for our editorial and sales teams to use to improve Times of Malta journalism and fine-tune the company’s revenue model.

Completing the survey just takes a few clicks and less than 10 minutes.

It is completely anonymous and no personal data is collected at any stage.

“We deeply understand the importance of engaging with our readers and evaluating their preferences. Without a clear understanding of what our readers want, we risk losing their interest and trust,” said Times of Malta digital revenue manager George Liapis.

“This survey provides an invaluable opportunity for Times of Malta readers to have their voices heard, and for us as a team, to improve our content and services to better meet your needs. We encourage all readers to take part and share their valuable insights with us.”

"We are nothing without our readers," said Times of Malta online editor Bertrand Borg.

"User feedback is crucial for us to continue to improve. While our core values – accuracy, integrity, independence – will always remain at the heart of the work we do, having a better understanding of what readers want and expect from us will allow us to better tailor our news to their needs."

To complete the survey, click here.