The Manoel Theatre, in collaboration with Chris Gatt, is producing a promenade performance titled Ten between tomorrow and Sunday.

The performance will see 10 actors recounting 10 different stories (each approximately five to six minutes) in various spaces around the theatre and its backstage areas to groups of no more than six people while observing social distancing rules.

The actors will be interpreting 20 tales out of the 100 stories making up Boccaccio’s Decameron. These will be divided into two anthologies of 10 stories each. Both feature a mix of comedy and tragedy, with virtuous and sinful human stories.

If one joins groups one to five, one will enjoy stories one to 10. On the other hand, those joining groups six to 10 will listen to stories 11 to 20. If one would like to watch both stories, one needs to make sure that when booking a ticket for the second performance, one chooses a different group to the first.

Ten is also giving patrons a unique opportunity to explore beyond the theatre’s auditorium. Each group will meet outside the theatre’s main entrance and will then be escorted to their separate entrances and through the different performance areas.

Tickets are sold in blocks of different numbers, the largest being six.

All people in each group must be from the same social group and wear a mask throughout the performance. It’s important to note that some performance areas are only accessible by stairs and the production includes loud noises, blackouts and strobe effects.

Performances will be held tomorrow, at 7.30pm, on Friday at 8pm, on Saturday at 6pm and 9pm and on Sunday at 4pm and 7pm. For bookings, send an e-mail to bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt or call on 2124 6389.