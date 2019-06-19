Justin Tellus, considered as the most successful development manager in Matlock Town's history, has decided to leave his position after a historic four-year period to focus on his new role at Championship side Leeds United.

Read: Tellus appointed Director of Football for Leeds United Hub

During his time at Matlock Town, three of the clubs products moved into professional football, 18 products made into semi professional football along with the 17 domestic and international honours won under his guidance.

The former Birkirkara and Valletta player has recently taken the Director of Football role at the Leeds United Elite Player Development Scholarship.

Speaking to Matlock Town's website, Justin said, "I feel that I have taken the development sector of my local club with the support of Alan Smith, Steve Heath and Pete Brown over the last four years as far as it can go under the current circumstances and leave it in a much better place, than that I found it in at the start of my role four years ago.

"I feel I do not have the same vision of that of the club in regards the progression of the development sector which is the main reason why I have taken this decision.

I will always be there for Matlock Town Football Club if needed and a supporter of my local club, while I will have fond memories of such a great and historic period. I would finally like to thank the Chief Executive, Chairman, board members, staff and amazing volunteers who helped create so much success and history for our local club, while wish everyone all the best for the future."