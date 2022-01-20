A new chapter beckons for former Maltese footballer Justin Tellus who has been appointed Academy Head of Recruitment and Development Officer at National League club Chesterfield FC, late last year.

Tellus moved to Chesterfield from Leeds United where had been working in a recruitment and development role.

At Elland Road, Tellus was part of the launch and running of elite player development scholarship hubs across the United Kingdom during a successful period for Leeds United, having won the Championship and finished ninth in the Premier League in the following season.

