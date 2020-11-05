A man who survived a double shooting in Qrendi last July failed to make it to the courtroom on Thursday morning after being denied access to the law courts on account of COVID-19 measures currently in place.

Vincent Gaffarena was meant to take the witness stand in the ongoing compilation of evidence against 18-year olds Leon Debono and Owen Schembri, the two men who allegedly killed his cousin, Saviour and injured him in the shooting incident on July 29.

But when he got to the law courts at Valletta, he did not manage to make it past the security at the door after failing a temperature check.

Prosecuting inspector Kurt Zahra and Gaffarena's lawyer relayed the happenings to presiding magistrate Nadine Lia when the sitting got underway and the court minuted that the witness had been denied entry on account of health protocols.

He is expected to testify at the next hearing, provided he is given health clearance.

Saviour Gaffarena.

Vince Gaffarena had managed to drive from Qrendi, where the shooting allegedly took place, to Mqabba, following an argument suspected of being linked to drugs.

Saviour Gaffarena was fatally shot in the head, while Vincent was shot in the chest and face.

He had provided police with the names of the two suspects who were later tracked down and arrested.

Both pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder, as well as carrying a firearm without a police licence and breaching the public peace.

As Thursday’s hearing proceeded, medical consultant Jonathan Joslin testified about the scene at Mqabba where the shooting victims had been discovered.

His colleague, Michael Spiteri, had got there minutes earlier and was assisting Vincent Gaffarena, one of two victims of a ‘multiple shooting.’

Red Cross officials were also on site, having been on duty at Mqabba where a fireworks festival had been organized that evening.

He said Saviour Gaffarena had suffered a cardiac arrest and was showing no signs of life. All efforts by the emergency team proved futile and the victim was certified death.

Vincent Gaffarena was fully conscious but unable to speak since he had apparently been shot in the face and chest.

Later medical checks, including a CT scan, revealed that the victim had suffered a fractured jaw and injuries to his lungs. The injures were classified as grievous, the doctor said.

Emergency Consultant Michael Spiteri also testified, confirming that Saviour Gaffarena was not breathing when medical assistance reached the scene.

The scene in Mqabba where the car driven by Vince Gaffarena was found.

The victim suffered cardiac arrest and all efforts to administer CPR were unsuccessful, said Spiteri, confirming that the man had head injuries.

Prosecuting inspector Keith Arnaud also testified on Thursday, giving a detailed account of how investigators had tracked down the suspects, who claimed that both victims had taken drugs shortly before the argument with the accused broke out.

Investigators had spoken to Vince Gaffarena in hospital the day after the shooting.

He had told them how he had been driving when Owen Schembri had shown him a handgun he was carrying.

He said an argument had broken out but he did know about what, adding that Schembri’s attitude changed after taking drugs.

The case continues next week.

Inspectors Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra and Melvin Camilleri are prosecuting. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin assisted Schembri. Lawyers Giannella de Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell assiste