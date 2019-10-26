Temperatures rose to a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celcius during this past summer, with sea temperatures higher than average for every summer month.

Data collected by the Malta International Airport shows that the Maltese islands basked in a monthly average of 325 hours of summer sunshine during the season.

The brightest days were in August, with August 18 and 19 clocking up 13.2 hours of sunshine each.

The same could not be said of September 10, which registered just 0.1 hours – six minutes – of sunshine.

Temperatures hit seasonal highs during a heatwave between July 8 and 10. Sea temperatures reached their highest average in August, at 27.3 degrees Celcius.

Summer began on blistering note, with June going down on record as the hottest one in Malta since 1923.

September got off on a wet note, with five thunderstorms in its first 11 days. In total, 31.7mm of rain fell on Malta that month, with 12.2mm of that pouring down on September 10, making it both the wettest and gloomiest day of summer.

Summer 2019 by the numbers

Highest temperature – 39.6°C (July 8-10)

Lowest temperature – 18.5°C

Brightest days – 13.2 hours of sunshine (August 18, 19)

Gloomiest day – 0.1 hours of sunshine (September 10)

Wettest day – 12.2mm of rain (September 10)

Wettest month – 31.7mm (September)

Warmest average sea temperature – 27.3°C (August)