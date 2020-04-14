Malta is expected to see temperatures reach highs of up to 22°C this week, according to Met Office forecasts.

The highs are projected to extend through to Saturday, with temperatures ranging from highs of 20° to 22°C and lows of between 11° to 15°C.

The Met Office says such temperatures are normal for the month of April. This week’s expected highs sit just above the average of 19.8°C recorded between 1981 and 2010.

The Met Office notes that April is known to bring surprises. The highest known April temperature was recorded just over 35 years ago, on April 9, 1985, when the mercury rose to 30.7°C, the highest since 1947.

Spikes in April temperatures have also been experienced over the past two years. In 2018, a maximum high of 26.4°C was recorded on the 24th and a high of 28.2°C occurred on the 23rd.

Independent weather service, Malta Islands Weather, has predicted similar temperature highs of between 19°C and 23°C.

It says it will start to feel progressively warmer by the end of the week, Saturday feeling like 27°C, above the projected 23°C.

Weather stations are warning that the week will be mostly sunny with a UV Index 8, classified as very high.

Wind speeds are expected to vary between force two and three with brief periods of force five on Tuesday and force four on Thursday.

While the sunshine maybe be welcome, people must still remain indoors. The public health authorities are continuing their appeal to the public to stay away from public places and to avoid being in groups of more than three to minimise the transmission of COVID-19.