A man who punched a public officer and caused substantial damage to equipment in a government office after refusing a COVID-19 temperature scan has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Abdifaid Mhahdi Mahamud, a 25-year old Somali living in Gozo, admitted to the incident which took place last month at the E-Residence Office of the Gozo Ministry in Victoria. The office handles residence applications by expatriates.

The court was told that Mahamud refused to undergo a routine temperature scan as a preventive measure because of COVID-19.

An argument with a security guard and other public officials ensued.

The row escalated to such an extent that Mahamud punched a state-employed engineer, then went on a rampage, smashing various office items including a fingerprint reader, a Canon camera, a lens and tripod as well as a laptop computer.

Mahamud then fled the scene and was on the run for several weeks.

On arraignment, he pleaded guilty and Magistrate Monica Vella condemned him to a three-and-a half year jail term.

Inspector Josef Gauci prosecuted.