In view of the COVD-19 pandemic, BNF Bank will be temporarily closing its branches in Paola, San Ġwann, Naxxar and Rabat as from Monday, March 30 until further notice.

BNF ATMs in these localities will still be operational during this period.

The branches closest to those temporarily closed, and which remain open, are 125-126, Main Street, St Julian’s (nearest to San Ġwann), 12, Constitution Street, Mosta (nearest to Naxxar), 6, Hompesch Road, Fgura (closest to Paola) and Ħal-Warda Road, Attard (closest to Rabat).

BNF’s customer care team is available on 2260 1000 from 8am till 8pm between Monday and Friday and on Saturdays from 8am till 1pm. Alternatively, customers can opt to reach out via the bank’s digital channels at www.bnf.bank and Facebook Messenger.

Another method of getting in touch is by sending a personal message via BNF’s internet banking portal, a convenient and secure means to carry out your everyday banking needs without having to visit a branch. You can view account activity, pay bills, make transfers and use a wide variety of self-service options.

Regular updates regarding BNF Bank's preventive and financial support measures may be accessed from www.bnf.bank/covid-19-bnfbank_updates.