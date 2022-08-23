Temporary crossings at the Luqa junction project are putting pedestrians crossing from Luqa to the airport at risk, especially at night, experts have warned.

Artificial lighting at both crossings and in their immediate vicinity is not functioning, turning both zebra crossings pitch black at night. A speed gun used by Times of Malta also showed vehicles driving at a speed above the 30km/h limit.

Works on the Luqa junction project started last year after the planning authority approved the project in June 2021. The project aims to cut travel time by up to 74 per cent.

However, many have lamented the persistent traffic jams and incessant roadworks in the area, especially in the summer months when airport activity is at its peak.

At present, pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooter users must use two zebra crossings to get from Luqa to the pavement leading to the airport but the lack of lighting and speeding are two safety issues of concern.

Average speed above 40km/h

A speed gun inspected 42 cars at the crossings with the average speed being 41km/h, higher than the 30km/h speed limit in the road construction area.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta said the indicated crossing is located in an area that is currently a road construction site. Therefore, road users must adhere to the applicable reduced speed limit for safe driving through roadworks sites, as per signs along the route.

Cars rarely respect the speed limit, adding to danger at the unlit crossing. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Infrastructure Malta said it had flagged the street lighting issue to the respective entity.

Rota policy officer Juan Buhagiar stressed that crossings should be well lit for motorised traffic to be able to observe other users.

He added that traffic-calming measures should be in place, such as installing elevated crossings, extending pavements outwards, and extended speed bumps.

Sustainable mobility expert Suzanne Maas said 71 per cent of road fatalities in urban areas in the EU were pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. She said Maltese traffic regulations say that temporary safe pedestrian access like temporary traffic lights must be provided to ensure pedestrians have the opportunity to cross.

Road Safety Council chairman Pierre Vella said that while understanding the restrictions imposed because of ongoing works, due importance needs to be given to safety, especially for pedestrians.

The National Statistics Office said seven pedestrians have died due to traffic-related injuries this year, while 45 pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooter users were grievously injured.