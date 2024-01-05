A Cospicua cafe has come under fire after placing glasshouses with tables and chairs in a public space.

While the owners say that they have an agreement with the local council, the original planning permit does not include permission for an outdoor seating area.

Located along the Bormla waterfront, DATE Art Cafe was known to place cushions and small tables on the public stairs outside the cafe.

Yet their 15 make-shift glass houses placed on the base of the stairs and close to the bridge structures struck a nerve with independent candidate Arnold Cassola, who originally flagged the structures.

“Bormla public steps completely taken over,” Cassola wrote on Facebook, with a picture of the structures.

The comments provided a mix of reactions to the structures, with many calling for the end of chairs and tables encroaching on public space.

Yet others were less critical, saying that the structures are a “positive initiative” and that the area is always kept clean and well-lit.

“Great initiative. Making a dysfunctional “enhancement” of the area with a functional social gathering space,” one commented.

“This is how it should have been done from the get-go: some form of sheltering structures. As it is, too hot to sit out in summer, too cold in winter months.”

Another person compared the glasshouses to popular pop-up ‘igloos’ seen in London.

Ivan Zammit, the owner of DATE Art cafe said the temporary structures allow diners to enjoy a drink during the cold and windy winter months. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ivan Zammit, the owner of the cafe provided his statement in the comment section, explaining that the glasshouses were intended as a ‘Winter Wonderland’ type installation and for people to enjoy a drink in the cold and windy weather.

Zammit said that the installations received positive feedback and that the local council gave the green light for the glasshouse structures after it received the information about the concept a year ago and that they will be temporary.

“We will be removing the installation at the end of winter or even before,” he added.

He dismissed the criticism that the cafe was taking over the stairs, and instead said as owners, they do their bit to clean the area every day.

“We have definitely made the area more popular, but we do not call the area ours. We just know from a daily experience that nobody visits this area when it’s cold and rainy.”

Zammit said they work to make the place more beautiful and at the same time to survive the winter months.

“We know, from the past two years, that nobody comes to “enjoy” the public spaces when it’s raining, whereas now the place is more enjoyable due to this temporary installation and we’ve witnessed very enjoyable evenings.”

No outdoor seating permitted

In an application filed back in 2022, PA/07399/22, Zammit had originally applied for an outdoor seating area for 11 tables and chairs at the base of the public stairs.

Original plan showing the proposed outdoor tables and chairs for DATE Art Cafe. Photo: PA

Following the application, a representation was filed in January 2023, by a person claiming to be the owner of the property neighbouring the cafe, Daniel Zahra.

Zahra said he is currently applying to build a guesthouse with a restaurant in the area and that he too would also like to make use of the public space to include an outdoor seating area.

“I request that the area of the neighbouring public space is allocated proportionately between the establishments in the vicinity,” he said, adding that the application is to be reduced by 50 per cent to allow ‘fair competition’ between the two establishments.

The original application for outdoor seating was later superseded by a new document which is not currently available on the PA's website.

While the application was approved by the Planning Board, the Case Officer Report clarifies that the proposal does not include an outdoor catering area.

A member of the Cospicua Local Council told Times of Malta that it did greenlight the glass structures during a council meeting. He said their approval is valid only if the approval of other entities, such as the PA and Malta Tourism Authority, is provided.

Times of Malta has requested comments from Ivan Zammit.