On May 31, feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sr Lorna Cassar made her temporary profession with the Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu. Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at the Dar tal-Kleru in Birkirkara, in the presence of a number of priests residing at the care home. Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu is an association of women living a consecrated life, instituted by Mgr Salv Grima, who dedicate their lives looking after elderly priests residing at Dar tal-Kleru.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us