The representation of time and the thematic concept of the human condition have long been subjects of intrigue for artists, philosophers and academics alike. Tempus Edax Rerum is an exhibition of woodcut prints by the upcoming artist David Borg, whereby he attempts to explore such vast territories through the woodcut technique.

Taken from Ovid’s Metamorphosis, Tempus Edax Rerum translates to ‘time, that devours all things’. Time is an element that is central to Borg’s series of woodcut prints. These artworks echo the thematic element of time through a retrospective lens, by depicting the artist’s 10-year journey in woodcut printing.

Borg (b. 1993) lives in Lija and is a structural engineer by profession. He has nurtured a passion for art and art history since his childhood. He started his artistic path through the practice of drawing and painting at Ta’ Qali Crafts Village under the mentorship of Sonny Gatt.

David Borg

Borg discovered woodcut printing techniques during his first year at the University of Malta, under the guidance of artist and educator Anabel Cordina and soon turned this into his own artistic expression. Since 2012, he continued to experiment and further his research into both this technique, as well as his preferred artistic subject matter: the human condition and the passage of time. Borg’s knowledge in his practice is evidently visible in the sheer precision that his woodcuts evoke.

This exhibition features a total of 15 artworks that have been created between 2012 and 2022. These prints, which come in limited editions, are grouped in threes in order to evoke the cyclical nature of Borg’s thematic concept, time. These groupings encompass the entirety of the human journey – a theme that is very close to the artist’s heart, but equally aims to tug at the heartstrings of viewers. This is achieved by addressing universal themes.

For instance, the group of three large-scale works entitled The Enigma of Birth, The Ferocity of Life and The Inevitability of Death (2022), are a commentary on the difficulty of coming into being, living and leaving this world.

Love Me Again

The first and the last works narrating birth and death do not classify these two important events as a means of the beginning or the end, but as portals in the eternal continuum of time from which we enter existence and eventually leave it.

Moreover, The Tight-rope Walker (2021) is a commentary of the precarious balancing act which is human existence. This print is directly inspired from Friedrich Nietzsche’ Thus Spoke Zarathustra (1883).

The Dying Prisoner (2021) is inspired by Michelangelo’s Prigioni, highlighting man as a slave to the human condition, and being enveloped by the cape of death.

In addition to these figurative works, Borg has also utilised the woodcut printing technique to experiment in abstract style works, such as Metamorphosis, The Origins and Love me Again (2022).

The Ferocity of Life

Ultimately, while Borg is very much intrigued with the tedious creative process of woodcutting, he nevertheless conveys an interest in utilising the technique to express thematic concepts, which in the case of Tempus Edax Rerum is focused on the human condition, the passage of time, and the cyclical nature of life.

By unifying his technique together with the subject matter, the body of works presented in this exhibition is thus enabled to be viewed as a frieze of life, which highlights the ephemeral notion of being. Through such universal themes, Borg aims to allow the audience to reflect upon their own existence, but also their journey of life.

Tempus Edax Rerum, curated by Hannah Dowling and hosted by Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali Crafts Village, Attard, runs until September 24. Entrance is free. Opening hours: weekdays excluding Thursdays from 8am till 2.30pm, Saturdays between 9am and noon. More information may be found on Facebook and Instagram. For group visits with a guided tour by the artist and curator, kindly send an e-mail to hannahdowling1707@gmail.com or call on +356 79442531.