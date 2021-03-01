Ten bird carcasses were found in a parcel that arrived from the UK, Customs said on Monday.

In a statement, the department said the discovery was made last week after customs officials screening parcels at Malta Post flagged the suspicious parcel.

The package was opened in the presence of Malta Post representatives and the 10 carcasses were subsequently seized pending investigations.

Environment and Resources Authority officials were called to the site to identify the birds and proceed with an investigation.