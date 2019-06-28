The MSE Equity Total Return Index traded in negative territory this week, as it lost 0.95 per cent to close at 9,781.69 points.

In the equities’ market, a total of 21 equities were active, ten of which lost ground while only six traded higher. Turnover was lower compared to the previous week’s figure of €2.4 million, as €1.6 million worth of shares traded across 290 transactions.

Last week, also happened to be the final week of the month of June during which the local equities’ index gained a mere 0.14 per cent.

On a year-to-date basis, local equities were up by 8.7 per cent as various equities recorded double digit gains.

The banking sector had quite a negative week, as all three active equities traded in negative territory.

Bank of Valletta plc closed the week 1.24 per cent lower at €1.195 as a result of 65 transactions of a combined 198,622 shares. During June, the banking equity lost 1.16 per cent.

HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) followed suit with a more modest loss of 0.62 per cent, to settle at €1.61. The equity traded 11 times, as 13,015 shares changed hands.

HSBC announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on August 5 to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s interim accounts for the first six months of 2019. The board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

The worst performing banking equity however was FIMBank plc, as it lost 3.28 per cent in value to close at a price of $0.59. A total of 21,809 shares traded across five transactions.

BMIT Technologies plc replicated the previous week’s performance, as it shed another 0.93 per cent off its share price, to close at €0.535.

The equity traded somewhat heavily, as 31 trades of 272,683 shares were recorded.

Meanwhile, GO plc sustained the €4.58 price level for yet another week, despite five trades of 3,324 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) was among the top fallers last week, as it partially erased the previous week’s gain, retracting 4.44 per cent to €0.86.

On Thursday the equity started to trade without the entitlement to the next dividend on July 5, 2019. In total, 25,050 shares were exchanged over 12 deals.

During the month, IHI shares jumped by almost 5 per cent while during the first six months the equity topped the list of gainers with a 38.71 per cent gain.

Malta International Airport plc continued on the previous week’s negative path, with another 3.45 per cent loss, to close at €7.00.

The equity was the most liquid as €402,201 worth of shares were exchanged across 42 deals.

A sole deal of just 700 MaltaPost plc shares had no impact on the share price of €1.49.

In the insurance sector, the board of Mapfre Middlesea plc shall be meeting on July 12, 2019, to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the first half of 2019.

The equity registered four transactions of a combined 15,300 shares last week, all executed at an unchanged price of €2.00.

GlobalCapital plc held its annual general meeting last Wednesday, wherein all resolutions presented for consideration were approved, including the company’s 2018 financial statements. No trades were recorded during the week.

The best performer of the week was RS2 Software plc, as it continued on the previous week’s positive performance, soaring 7.59 per cent to a price of €1.56. A turnover of €374,334 was generated over 48 deals. During June the equity gained 11.43 per cent.

In the food and beverage sector, a single transaction of 149 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares shaved a substantial 3.85 per cent off the share price, to close at €10.00. The company held its annual general meeting on June 24 during which the financial statements for the year ended in January 2019 were approved.

During the meeting, the final net dividend of €0.10 per share was also approved.

Meanwhile, retail conglomerate, PG plc partially surrendered the previous weekly gain, as it was down 1.22 per cent to €1.62. The equity traded six times, as 17,800 shares changed ownership.

Medserv plc posted a modest gain of 0.88 per cent, to reach a price of €1.15. This was the outcome of four transactions of 10,400 shares.

Santumas Shareholding plc registered three transactions of a combined 10,056 shares throughout the week. As a result, the equity plunged 12.12% to €1.45.

The worst performer however, was Loqus Holdings plc as its share price sank 55% to close at €0.041, following the execution of 11 trades of 263,481 shares.

The property sector was one of the main positive drivers of the MSE index last week, as none of the six active equities posted a loss. The best performer in the sector was Main Street Complex plc, with a 4.1 per cent increase in value to €0.635. Traded volume amounted to 83,400 shares.

Tigne’ Mall plc followed suit as a single transaction of 2,000 shares pushed the equity upwards by 2.78 per cent to reach €0.925.

In the same sector, Trident Estates plc announced that the financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2019 were approved during its annual general meeting held last Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The AGM also approved the payment of a final net dividend of €0.00666667 per share, which was paid on June 26.

A total of 25,280 shares traded over 16 deals, causing the share price to increase by 1.05 per cent to €1.92.

Malita Investments plc continued on the previous week’s performance, as it climbed another 1.15% to €0.88. The equity generated a turnover of €17,090 over five deals.

MIDI plc traded rather heavily, as 191,500 shares were exchanged over 11 deals. In spite of this activity, the share price closed unchanged at €0.64. On a year-to-date basis the equity is down by 4.48 per cent, however during this month the equity gained 10.34 per cent.

Similarly, Malta Properties Company plc traded flat at €0.66 over three deals of 6,200 shares.

The local Sovereign debt continued to trade in positive territory, as 13 Malta Government Stocks traded higher, while only five lost ground. In fact, the MSE MGS Total Return Index closed 0.41 per cent higher at 1,086.811.

A turnover of €4.8 million was generated in the market. The 2.5% Malta Government Stocks 2036(I) registered the largest gain of 0.66 per cent, to close at €121.50.

Performances in the corporate debt market were predominantly positive, as from 45 active issues, 20 headed north and 13 drifted lower. The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index returned to positive territory, as it climbed 1.04 per cent to 1,079.125 points, over a turnover of €1.3 million.

The 4% International Hotel Investments plc Secured € 2026 was the top performer with a 3.47 per cent gain to a price of €104.50.

