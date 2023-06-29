Malta Under 19 national team coach Toze Mendes has included ten foreign-based players in his final squad for the European Championship finals that will get underway on Monday.

The Malta U-19 team are set for a formidable challenge in the next three weeks as they will be up against Europe’s top teams in their age group and Portuguese coach Mendes has been working hard along with his coaching staff to give his side’s best possible preparation, playing several warm-up matches to arrive for the tournament in the best possible shape.

Malta were handed a tough draw as they were pitted in Group A alongside Italy, Portugal and Poland.

