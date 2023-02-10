Ten former NFL players are suing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the league’s benefits plan and its administrative board, saying retired players were wrongfully denied benefits.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Maryland, claims supposedly neutral doctors were rewarded by the NFL with a greater number of cases, and therefore more money, if they denied more player claims.

In addition to limiting benefits to players, the lawsuit claims board members often did not review medical cases as expected.

