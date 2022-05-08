Striker Svenja Huth crowned a 10-1 victory for Wolfsburg women over Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday as Tommy Stroot’s side claimed their seventh Bundesliga title.

Huth’s 86th minute strike made it double figures for table-toppers Wolfsburg as they rampaged past relegated Jena to move four points clear of champions Bayern Munich with a game to go.

Huth was one of nine Wolfsburg players on the scoresheet in the biggest win in the women’s Bundesliga since 2018. Jena’s Tina Kremlitschka also scored an own goal.

