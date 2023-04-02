Erik ten Hag has insisted Manchester United must be playing Champions League football next season, saying there can be "no misunderstanding" about their need to return to Europe's premier club football competition.

The former Ajax manager has overseen an impressive return to form after taking charge at Old Trafford last season with the English giants in the doldrums.

Under the Dutch boss, United ended a six-year trophy drought with victory over Newcastle, their Premier League opponents on Sunday, in last month's League Cup final.

And they head to St James' Park on Sunday in third place in the Premier League, three points clear of their rivals for a top-four spot.

