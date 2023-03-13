Erik ten Hag criticised “inconsistent” officials after Casemiro’s second red card this season forced Manchester United to settle for a 0-0 draw against struggling Southampton on Sunday.

Casemiro was sent off in the 34th minute at Old Trafford after initially being booked for his high challenge on Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz.

VAR official Andre Marriner advised Anthony Taylor to review the Brazil midfielder’s foul on the pitchside monitor and the referee upgrading the offence to a red card.

Having bounced back from their 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool last weekend by beating Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday, United had to dig deep to avoid a shock defeat against bottom of the table Southampton.

United manager ten Hag was furious with the decision to send off Casemiro, who was also dismissed against Crystal Palace in February, and complained about penalty calls that didn’t go his team’s way.

