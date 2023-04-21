Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said his players lacked passion and desire in their 3-0 thrashing by Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

“Tonight we weren’t good enough, that was obvious, that was clear,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“I have to acknowledge (the lack of fight), it’s the truth, it’s hard, it’s tough, it’s unacceptable.”

After a 2-2 quarter final first leg draw at Old Trafford the Red Devils were soundly thumped at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Home fans created a raucous atmosphere. Once Youssef En-Nesyri scored after seven minutes following a Harry Maguire error, the visitors never looked like getting back into the game.

