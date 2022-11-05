Erik ten Hag will not guarantee Harry Maguire extended playing time before the World Cup as the Manchester United defender tries to cement his place in England’s starting line-up.

Maguire looks sure to make England’s World Cup squad, but his lack of recent appearances for United makes it less certain he will start for Gareth Southgate’s team in Qatar.

The centre-back, a cornerstone of England’s run to the Euro 2020 final, has been out of favour at United for much of the season after his dismal form saw Ten Hag replace him with Raphael Varane.

Varane’s recent injury against Chelsea allowed Maguire to regain his place for United’s Premier League win against West Ham last weekend.

But Ten Hag picked Victor Lindelof for the Europa League victory away to Real Sociedad on Thursday.

More details here...