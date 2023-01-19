Erik ten Hag claimed he was right to start Casemiro in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday even though the midfielder picked up a booking that rules him out of Sunday’s showdown with Arsenal.

Casemiro will serve a one-match ban following his fifth yellow card this term, for chopping down Palace’s Wilfried Zaha in the 80th minute.

United looked poised to move into second spot in the Premier League after Bruno Fernandes fired in the opener late in the first half, but Michael Olise’s stoppage-time free-kick denied the visitors.

Casemiro’s booking is a major blow to third-placed United as they prepare to face Premier League leaders Arsenal, who sit eight points clear of Ten Hag’s men.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt