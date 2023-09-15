Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he inherited a bad culture at Old Trafford as he refused to offer more details on Jadon Sancho’s future at the club on Friday.

Sancho has been ordered to train away from his teammates after taking to social media to complain he has been made “a scapegoat” under Ten Hag, who dropped the winger for a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal earlier this month due to poor performances in training.

United are also without another wide forward in Antony for Saturday’s visit of Brighton after he was given a leave of absence to fight allegations of domestic abuse.

More details on SportsDesk.