Erik ten Hag has defended his decision to let Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez play on after the Argentine suffered a knee injury that will rule him out for two months.

Martinez was injured in the second half of United’s 3-0 victory over West Ham last weekend, but controversy surrounded Ten Hag’s failure to immediately replace the centre-back.

When Martinez was initially injured, he received treatment then briefly carried on playing before breaking down again and finally coming off.

More details on SportsDesk.