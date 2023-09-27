Erik ten Hag warned Alejandro Garnacho that his previous performances this season were "not good enough" after the Manchester United teenager scored in Tuesday's League Cup win against Crystal Palace.

United eased the pressure on Ten Hag as they followed Saturday's 1-0 success at Burnley in the Premier League by beating Palace 3-0 in the third round at Old Trafford.

Garnacho put United ahead with a clinical first half strike from Diogo Dalot's cross, before Casemiro and Anthony Martial completed the comfortable victory.

The 19-year-old began United's first two matches of the season, but his appearance against Palace was the first time he was named in the starting line-up since a defeat at Tottenham five weeks ago.

