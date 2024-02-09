Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United’s emerging young stars will enjoy a bright future at Old Trafford if they retain their hunger to improve.

After a troubled first half of the season, United have been revitalised in recent weeks by the dynamic displays of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

In their last five games, Ten Hag’s side have beaten Wolves and West Ham and drawn with Tottenham in the Premier League, while also defeating Wigan and Newport in the FA Cup.

United have scored 15 goals in the process, an attacking blitz at odds with their previously misfiring form this term.

At the centre of United’s renaissance has been the performances of Denmark striker Hojlund, Argentine winger Garnacho and English midfielder Mainoo, who have contributed eight of those 15 goals.

