Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can boost his hopes of securing his first Premier League point against Liverpool on Monday if he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney writes in the Sunday Times.

United have opened their campaign with embarrassing defeats, Brighton recording their first ever win at Old Trafford followed by a 4-0 whipping by Brentford last weekend.

It leaves them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

United host a Liverpool outfit who are also seeking their first win of the campaign following two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

United and England record goalscorer Rooney says his former side requires players who run their hearts out on the pitch and neither Ronaldo nor Rashford provide that.

Click here for full story