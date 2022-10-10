Erik ten Hag is hoping Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal of his career can spark a return to form after the Portuguese scored the winner in Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had to get used to life on the sidelines under Ten Hag after starting just once in the Premier League this season.

Ronaldo was again left on the bench but was handed an early introduction by an injury to Anthony Martial.

The 37-year-old took his chance just before half-time to give United a deserved three points from an error-strewn game by both sides.

“Every player needs it (confidence), even when you are the best in the world,” said Ten Hag after Ronaldo’s first Premier League goal of the season.

