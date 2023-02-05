Erik ten Hag criticised “inconsistent” VAR after Manchester United’s Casemiro was the only player sent off following a mass brawl in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and a Marcus Rashford strike put United on course for a 13th successive home win in all competitions.

But Ten Hag’s team had to survive a nervous finale at Old Trafford after Brazil midfielder Casemiro was dismissed before Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp scored to reduce the deficit.

Just prior to his goal, Schlupp had shoved United winger Antony off the pitch, sparking a fight involving both sets of players which ended with Casemiro receiving a straight red card for violent conduct.

