Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez lavished praise on opposite number Erik ten Hag ahead of his team’s clash with Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

The former Ajax coach took over at Old Trafford last summer after the team finished sixth in the Premier League, and this season they are third, with one defeat in the last 17 games across all competitions.

Man United have not lifted a trophy since winning the Europa League in 2017 but under Ten Hag they seem on course to return to football’s elite.

“Ten Hag is a great coach,” Xavi told reporters Wednesday. “Turning around Man United’s situation was not easy and he is doing it.

