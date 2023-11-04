Erik ten Hag said he does not understand criticism of Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United captain eased the pressure on his manager with a stoppage-time winner to beat Fulham 1-0 on Saturday.

Fernandes’ leadership has been questioned during a disastrous start to the season for Ten Hag’s men with former United skipper Roy Keane among those calling for the Portuguese to be stripped of the armband.

However, he produced a rare moment of quality at Craven Cottage as his strike from outside the box had just too much power for Bernd Leno in the 91st minute to offer some relief to his manager after a tough week.

