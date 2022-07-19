A “magnificent” Christian Eriksen and “warrior” Lisandro Martinez will bring creative flair and fighting spirit to Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag said Tuesday as his new-look squad starts taking shape.

The pair join Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia as the Dutchman’s three key signings so far as he looks to inject new life into the Old Trafford team after their woeful campaign last season.

United, who last won major silverware in 2017, finished sixth in the Premier League with their lowest points total since the league was launched in 1992.

Danish midfielder Eriksen was signed as a free agent on Friday after leaving Brentford with Argentine defender Martinez joining the club from Ajax two days later.

Ten Hag said the experience of Eriksen, 30, would be vital and his creativity a boon for the front line, potentially spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, although the superstar striker’s future with United remains unclear.

“I think he (Eriksen) is a magnificent football player and I think the fans will enjoy watching him, because he’s creative, he has ideas,” the manager said on the club website from Melbourne, where they are on a pre-season tour.

