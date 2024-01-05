Erik ten Hag said he held "very positive" talks with Jim Ratcliffe when the under-fire Manchester United boss met the club's new minority stakeholder this week.

Ratcliffe's INEOS group will assume control of United's football operations once the purchase of a 25 percent share in the Old Trafford club is ratified.

The British billionaire has been in Manchester for a series of meetings with club staff, including Ten Hag, who has been heavily criticised during a troubled second season in charge.

United crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage, were eliminated from the League Cup by Newcastle and are languishing nine points adrift of the Premier League's top four, in eighth place.

Ten Hag is under intense pressure after 14 defeats so far this season -- but the Dutch coach said his first contact with Ratcliffe went well.

