Erik ten Hag says the return of key players will bolster Manchester United's consistency as they plot to build on Tuesday's dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

It seemed United were destined to go five games without a win as familiar defensive frailties allowed Villa to go 2-0 ahead in the space of six first-half minutes following John McGinn's unchallenged free-kick and a goal from an unmarked Leander Dendoncker.

United, however, staged an impressive rally in the second half, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring twice before a long-awaited first Premier League goal from Rasmus Hojlund's secured a win that lifted the club innto sixth place two days after Jim Ratcliffe's upcoming investment in the Red Devils was announced,

Victory over Villa was only United's second win in seven games during December, but manager Ten Hag has been without the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia, all due back in January along with Victor Lindelof.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com