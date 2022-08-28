Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford despite leaving out the unsettled star for a second successive Premier League game.

Ronaldo started on the bench for United’s 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday before making a largely anonymous substitute appearance in the second half.

The Portugal striker has been pushing for a transfer since the end of last term after United’s failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

But Ronaldo has found it impossible to attract one of Europe’s top clubs, with the latest reports linking him with the likes of his former team Sporting Lisbon, as well as Napoli and Marseille.

Click here for full story