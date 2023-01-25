Erik ten Hag has pledged to do everything in his power to end Manchester United’s worst trophy drought in 40 years ahead of their League Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

United have not won any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League in 2017, when Jose Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford.

The English giants have reached at least the semi-final stage of various competitions on six occasions since then, losing the 2018 FA Cup final and 2021 Europa League final.

Ten Hag said United’s six-year wait for a trophy — a relative drought last experienced between 1977 and 1983 — was “too long”.

“It’s the best feeling you can have winning a trophy,” said the Dutch manager, who won the Eredivisie with Ajax last season.

