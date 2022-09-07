Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are determined to keep Marcus Rashford after the revitalised England forward’s fine start to the season.

Rashford scored twice against Arsenal on Sunday as he linked up with United’s new signing Antony to inspire an impressive 3-1 win against the Premier League leaders.

The 24-year-old also netted in United’s victory against arch rivals Liverpool as he finally returns to form.

Rashford struggled badly throughout the last two campaigns and was linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain earlier this year before reminding United of his value with his recent flourish.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and United manager Ten Hag has no intention of letting him leave.

United retain the option of another year’s extension and, when Ten Hag was asked whether the club were talking to Rashford about that, he said: “Definitely. I think United control the situation.

More details here...