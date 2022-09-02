Erik ten Hag has yet to decide whether to give Brazil forward Antony his Manchester United debut in Sunday’s clash against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Ten Hag splashed out £82 million ($94 million) to sign Antony from Ajax on Thursday.

But the United manager refused to reveal whether the 22-year-old will feature at Old Trafford this weekend.

After dismal defeats against Brighton and Brentford to start his reign, Ten Hag’s side have won three in a row, including Thursday’s 1-0 victory at Leicester.

Ten Hag named an unchanged side for United’s last two games, leaving new £60 million signing Casemiro on the bench alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro is yet to make his first start since joining from Real Madrid and his compatriot Antony is waiting to discover if he will be in the same situation.

“Thursday he did his first training, individual,” Ten Hag said.

“Friday we have a team session and Saturday we have a team session, so I will think about it and then we will take a decision.”

