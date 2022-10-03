Erik ten Hag said Manchester United got what they deserved in a 6-3 thrashing at Manchester City because they didn’t believe they could beat the Premier League champions.

For the second time in just seven league games under Ten Hag, United trailed 4-0 at half-time as City ran riot.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden completed their hat-tricks after the break and only Anthony Martial’s late double saw United avoid a record-equalling defeat in the Manchester derby.

“It’s quite simple, it’s a lack of belief,” Ten Hag said. “When you don’t believe on the pitch then you can’t win games, that is unacceptable.

“We got undisciplined at following rules and you get hammered, that is what happened today.”

Click here for full story