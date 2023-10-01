Erik ten Hag said there can be no excuses for Manchester United’s worst ever start to a Premier League season after a 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Not since the 1989/90 season have United lost four of the first seven league games of the season.

Joachim Andersen’s first-half goal for Palace inflicted that fate on Ten Hag’s men, who were booed off by the Old Trafford crowd at full-time.

“I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we have to win,” said Ten Hag.

“We have to be more consistent, this is not the demand for Man Utd. The demand is we get a row of wins and get into a series. We have to do better than now.”

