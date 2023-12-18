Erik ten Hag said Manchester United could take a lot of positives from their 0-0 stalemate against Liverpool on Sunday despite being dominated by the home side.

United have had a terrible season -- they came into the match with 12 defeats in their 24 games and an appalling recent record against their bitter rivals, who beat them 7-0 last season.

Liverpool enjoyed nearly 70 percent of possession on Sunday and had 34 shots to United's six but they could not break down their stubborn opponents.

Ten Hag praised his embattled team, who last week lost 3-0 to Bournemouth before crashing out of the Champions League in midweek.

