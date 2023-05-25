Erik ten Hag says Chelsea’s struggles are a stark warning of how difficult life can be after a change of ownership as Manchester United’s takeover process drags on.

As the Glazers continue to consider a full or partial sale of United, Chelsea will visit Old Trafford on Thursday limping to the end of a hugely disappointing first campaign under their new regime.

The London club have spent about £600 million ($740 million) since a group headed by Todd Boehly bought the club last year but are languishing in 12th place in the Premier League under interim boss Frank Lampard, their third manager of the season.

Chelsea have been criticised for a scattergun approach in the transfer market and United boss Ten Hag said their experience showed money is not the answer if spent unwisely.

