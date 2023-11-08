Manager Erik ten Hag said Tuesday striker Marcus Rashford will return for Manchester United’s Champions League trip to FC Copenhagen after missing the weekend win at Fulham because of injury.

The England forward sat out the game at Craven Cottage due to a knock suffered in training, after being forced to apologise for attending a nightclub party following the Manchester City defeat on October 29.

“100 percent,” Ten Hag replied when asked if Rashford would be ready for Wednesday’s game in Denmark. “(He) missed one game with a small knock.”

Rashford’s form has dipped drastically this season. He has just a solitary goal in 14 matches, compared with 30 for the club last season, when he found a new level.

But Ten Hag has backed him to come good.

