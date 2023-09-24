Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United's 1-0 win at Burnley can prove a turning point in a troubled season as Bruno Fernandes' stunning strike snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday.

The United captain produced a match-winning moment of quality when he connected sweetly on the volley from Jonny Evans' long pass just before half-time.

Victory hauls the Red Devils up to eighth in the Premier League table and eases the mounting pressure on manager Ten Hag.

"This is only one win but what we have seen is that there is togetherness and fight - a real good spirit in the dressing room," said Ten Hag.

