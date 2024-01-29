Erik ten Hag insisted he will deal with Marcus Rashford’s absence after the Manchester United star missed Sunday’s 4-2 victory at Newport in the FA Cup.

Ten Hag claimed Rashford was absent from the fourth-round clash in south Wales after saying he was ill on Friday.

But reports over the weekend suggested the England forward had spent Thursday evening at a Belfast nightclub before missing training with United the next day.

“He reported ill,” United boss Ten Hag said after United blew a two-goal lead before surviving their trip to fourth tier Newport.

“The rest is an internal matter. I deal with it, we will deal with it.”

