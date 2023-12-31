Erik ten Hag slammed his Manchester United flops after Saturday’s dismal 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest condemned the troubled club to their worst start to a season since 1930.

Ten Hag accused his players of lacking energy and motivation during an awful first half display in which they mustered just one shot.

It got even worse for the beleaguered United boss after the interval as Nicolas Dominguez put struggling Forest ahead.

Marcus Rashford equalised with just his third goal this term, but Morgan Gibbs-White’s late strike handed United a fourth defeat in their last six games in all competitions.

“It’s disappointing. The loss was unnecessary. We lost it in the first half. We weren’t energised enough or invested enough,” Ten Hag said.

